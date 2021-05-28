Cancel
Gambling

PNG gains regulatory approval to close Hollywood Casino Perryville deal

By James Ross
casinobeats.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn National Gaming has received final approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville. The casino operator had previously expressed that completion of the deal, which provides market access to its 20th state, would occur during the early part of the year’s third quarter. The transaction is now expected to close in mid-2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

