If you're persistent, patient and willing to shell out $1,199 when the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card ships on June 3, you may be able to pick one up before the well runs dry and before the eBay prices skyrocket. The company's latest gaming GPU for 4K speedsters comes in right behind the flagship RTX 3090 in the line, and looks like a sensible alternative if you don't need the ton of extra memory or extra Tensor-core oomph for AI -- or if you don't have the space in your case for the extra-wide, extra-long RTX 3090. Nvidia revealed it at the same time as the new RTX 3070 Ti, which brackets it on the other side, and how well that card performs will make a big difference as to the perceived value of the RTX 3080.