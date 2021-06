Working long hours, striving, stressed, working hard, have for many people become their norm. All work and no play is not the way to truly live; as a work-life balance is an essential ingredient for a happier life. To clarify, you’re having a balance between, work, rest and play. Not just going into the office, working all the hours, free time spent answering your phone and dealing with emails, going to bed thinking about what you’ve got to do tomorrow, and in the morning already wound up about what the day ahead will bring.