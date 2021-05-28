One-handed play: the way forward for mobile slots?

Android introduces a new permission model that allows apps to request permissions at runtime rather than at the installation time since 6.0 (Marshmallow, API level 23). While this runtime permission model provides users with greater flexibility in controlling an app's access to sensitive data and system features, it brings new challenges to app development. First, as users may grant or revoke permissions at any time while they are using an app, developers need to ensure that the app properly checks and requests required permissions before invoking any permission-protected APIs. Second, Android's permission mechanism keeps evolving and getting customized by device manufacturers. Developers are expected to comprehensively test their apps on different Android versions and device models to make sure permissions are properly requested in all situations. Unfortunately, these requirements are often impractical for developers. In practice, many Android apps suffer from various runtime permission issues (ARP issues).