E3 2021 is super awesome and comes with a lot of supercharged reveals. During the Square Enix presentation, we got to see some of the long-rumored Guardians of the Galaxy game. I am here to tell you that this is precisely what you would want to have from a Guardians game, at least how it looks. As one would expect, they do not replicate the MCU Guardians, they are their own thing and I am really happy with it.