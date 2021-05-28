Cancel
Scarlet Nexus PS5, PS4 Demo Available to Download Now

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been itching to get your own hands on the latest RPG from publisher Bandai Namco that isn't Elden Ring, then you're in luck. The demo for Scarlet Nexus is now available on the PlayStation Store following a week of exclusivity on Xbox, with PS5 and PS4 versions on offer. Weighing in at roughly 8GB, UK and EU readers can download the PS5 demo through here while PS4 users should use this link. Then, overseas across North America, PS5 owners can download the demo via this link and PS4 players can use this one.

www.pushsquare.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#North America#Scarlet Nexus#The Playstation Store#Eu#Dualsense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
