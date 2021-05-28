Cancel
Channing Tatum Says 'This is No Fun' While Striking a Pose With Very Sexy Sandra Bullock For ‘The Lost City of D' Shoot

By Staff Reporter
enstarz.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanning Tatum and Sandra Bullock were seen working on the newest action-comedy film 'Lost City Of D' in a photo posted in the actor's Instagram account on May 27. The two actors stood in waist-high water located in the Dominican Republic, striking a pose that seemed to be not so ordinary, looking like they are having a good time. The Magic Mike star wrote a caption on his post that read: 'This is no fun... no fun at all!'

