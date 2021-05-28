Channing Tatum Says 'This is No Fun' While Striking a Pose With Very Sexy Sandra Bullock For ‘The Lost City of D' Shoot

Lori Loughlin has appeared in a star-studded high school graduation video compiled by the father of a TikTok user named Faith. Lori Loughlin was among the dozen A-listers who helped surprise a recent high school graduate. The former Full House star, 56, who has kept quiet since being released from prison after the 2019 college admissions scandal, appeared in a compilation video, which showed celebs like Randall Park, Mark Wahlberg, Joshua Bassett, Gaten Matarazzo, Kat Dennings and Jonathan Groff, wish a TikTok user named Faith, a happy graduation. “Congratulations on your big day,” Lori gushed in the clip, while her former sitcom co-star, Bob Saget, later said, “Wishing you a lot of love and congratulations on graduating from high school.”