Fire crews are on the scene of a garage fire that spread to a house near Marion Center. Indiana County 911 reported that Marion Center, Clymer and Commodore Fire departments along with the county’s rapid intervention team and Citizens Ambulance were initially dispatched at 10:42 this morning for the fire at 100 Bookmeyer Road in Rayne Township. Indiana County Fire Company 3 was called in about 9 minutes later to assist. Plumville fire department would provide tanker assist at 11:14 AM, but they would later be diverted to the Marion Center fire department for standby detail. Hope Fire Department from Northern Cambria was also called in for standby detail.