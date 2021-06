Boris Johnson’s government has once again deferred the restaurant rent crisis and announced a further extension to the ban on eviction offered to commercial tenants unable to pay rent through the coronavirus pandemic. It comes after the four-week delay to the “full” reopening of restaurants announced by the prime minister on Monday, 14 June, as a result of concerns relating to the Delta variant of the virus. Businesses have been told to prepare for all restrictions to be lifted by 19 July.