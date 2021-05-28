Cancel
Funds recommended cutting equity exposure in May to lowest level this year

By Thomson Reuters
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – Funds recommended the lowest equity exposure this year in May, citing risks from the expected pull-and-push between reflation trades and dovish central banks, but most respondents in Reuters polls said a near-term correction in stock markets was unlikely. While global shares have see-sawed in May, with technology-related...

