Customer Service Online Training Course: Which Work-Life Skills You Should Cover. If it was your job to smile while being yelled at all day, what kind of help would you want? And it’s not the kind of job where you can ignore your ‘hecklers’. You have to listen to them, figure out why they’re mad, and fix the problem. That’s the job description for any customer care agent. In many places, people mistake it as an ‘entry level’ job that requires minimal experience. Yet it can make or break your brand, literally. Your customer service employees are your brand’s infantry, so you want them to be calm, effective, fulfilled, and avoid getting in the line of fire. Here are 5 work-life skills to promote in your customer service online training course.