Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Enjoy these family events over Memorial Day weekend

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this column, we’ve talked about grief, infertility, violence, mental health. But today, let’s talk about the weekend. We’ve got a long one coming up — and maybe you didn’t get your act together to get the hell out of town. That’s OK! Restrictions are loosening, businesses are opening back up, and this could be our first warm-weather foray into normalcy in a long time. (It also might pour for three days straight, but that’s a different story.)

www.bostonglobe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Cruella#Lincoln#Byo#Pop Ups#The Boston Music Project#Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Irving to have Two-Day Event July 4th Weekend

The City of Irving will host its annual Independence Day Celebration live and in-person this year, taking safety precautions for this two-day celebration. The community is invited to join in the celebration with this year's theme, "Irving Brings Back the Spark." JULY 3 | INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE. 9 a.m. |...
Andover, MAAndover Townsman

SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day in Andover

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: The Andover Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 8 Memorial in the Spring Grove Cemetery. It felt good to remember together. Monday’s Memorial Day observances were the first opportunities over the past 14 months for the Merrimack Valley public to stand together without masks. It was fittingly a time to remember.
Shoppingsnntv.com

TED’S BLUETOOTH SUNGLASSES MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SPECIAL!

Originally Posted On: Ted’s Bluetooth Sunglasses Memorial Day Weekend Special! – LUCYD eShop. Hey everyone, don’t know about you but I can’t believe it’s already Memorial Day Weekend 2021… not sure what happened to 2020, but I am excited for all the new beginnings starting this summer. One thing I have done a lot of the past year is multi-tasking. Not the “too many balls in the air” kind, more like the listening to music, audio books, and staying connected to friends and family on the phone (YES, actually making phone calls) kind. I am outdoors a lot, being that I live in South Florida, and discovering audio books, new music, and helping many friends and family to re-discover the phone, having the use of the amazing Lucyd Lyte Bluetooth Sunglasses has been amazing. Like many of you, my ears start to hurt after earbuds are squeezed in there too long, and not being able to hear things and people around me has always been an annoyance… you know the old shoulder shrug and pointing at your ears.
LifestylePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Smith Mountain Lake Summer Events to Enjoy with the Family

The summer season has arrived and, like us, you’re probably itching to get out and enjoy some fun-filled Smith Mountain Lake summer events!. There are plenty of annual events for you to experience but keep in mind, too, that many of the local restaurants have live music all summer long, as well as events like Sunset Saturdays at Hickory Hill Vineyards & Winery and First Fridays on Franklin! You can also stay up to date on all events in the area through the community calendar.
Montclair, NJbaristanet.com

Weekend Events: Juneteenth Celebrations, Father’s Day, Live Music, and More!

Here’s your guide to weekend events, both virtual and in-person, to enjoy:. The Nerds will perform at the Trend Motors Drive-in Concert Series at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm in Morris Township tonight at 6:30 pm. Enjoy an experience of sheer entertainment with the group that critics call the best cover band in the world. $125 per car.
Yogagratefulweb.com

Moonshadow Festival 2021 over Labor Day Weekend

Moonshadow Music, Wellness and Art Festival is taking place in Abita Springs on September 4 & 5th, 2021 (Labor Day Weekend), and featuring performances from Handmade Moments, Mahmoud Chouki, Ray Wimley, Silk & Mortar, Anna Moss & The Nightshades, Santa Barbara Streisand Band, Sara Kirby, Brittany Purdy, Zoomst, and Sansho.
Clearmont, WYSheridan Media

Clearmont and Leiter To Host Three Day Weekend Events

Although Clearmont will not have an official Clearmont Day this year, there is a lot going on the weekend of June 25-27. Kicking off the activities will be a kids poker run for kids of all ages around town. Kids can sign up at Clear Creek Stop, there is a $1 entry fee and no motorized vehicles. Winner with the best poker hand wins a cash prize, and there is a free Iccee when you sign up. For more information call Clear Creek Stop, 758-4511.
Sumner, NEGrand Island Independent

Tradition: Rodeo, parade, events bring families home to Sumner over the Fourth

SUMNER — Once a year the population of Sumner increases by a factor of 15 — at least during the four days of the Sumner Rodeo. Located about 35 miles from Kearney on Highway 40, the Dawson County village, with a population of about 214, expects to see close to 3,000 people show up for its annual rodeo, parade, street dances and other events.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Newlywed nonboaters enjoying family competition

Traditional wedding vows speak of two individuals remaining committed to one another “for better, for worse; for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health.” Safe to assume Olivia and Casey Baroffio are down with all that, but this week, they newlyweds are adding relevant details such as “for big bites, for small bite; for limits, for no limits; for calm water, for rough water.”
Salem, MOthesalemnewsonline.com

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND EVENTS: Something for everyone as we celebrate

Several events are taking place, starting July 1, to celebrate Independence Day. Businesses and non-profits alike will host. • Salem Public Library will host a Storybook Walk July 1. Signs will be posted so guests can follow a story as they walk around the outside of the building. • Lions...
Cleveland County, ARclevelandcountyherald.com

Independence Day Weekend To Mark Return of Events

RISON – Two local events are planned for the Independence Day weekend as outdoor public gatherings are starting to resume in Cleveland County. Wake-Up Woodlawn will be hosting its first-ever Freedom Fest beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Woodlawn Community Park. Meanwhile, the Pioneer Village at Rison will...
Omaha, NEKETV.com

Native Omaha Days back with new events and traditional family fun

It's an event that brings the North Omaha community together. Native Omaha Days is back this year after the pandemic canceled the event last year. Organizers hope the festival is full of family fun, a tradition since 1976. The festival runs from July 26 to August 2. "These are the...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Pride events happening statewide over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Despite the full blown Lexington Pride Festival postponed until September, this weekend there’s a handful of Pride events. On Friday, June 25, there will be a Pride Picnic from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Schilto Park. The event’s page on Facebook says, “Put on your best Pride gear, and join us for a picnic at Shillito Park. We’ll have food and fun. Bring your lawn chairs, camp chairs or blankets and any outdoor games or activities. We’ll have plenty to eat and drink but you can bring your own favorites as well. Please note: No alcohol is allowed in the park.”
Calvert City, KYMarshall County Daily

2021 is Calvert City’s Sesquicentennial Year and the event is slated to take place over three days during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Calvert City Parade and Fireworks end 3-day festival. Calvert City, KY (June 25, 2021) – The annual Calvert City Ameribration is set to return for 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded last year’s celebration. 2021 is Calvert City’s Sesquicentennial Year and the event is slated to take place over three...