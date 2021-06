On Tuesday, Chris Lane released his new song "Ain't Even Met You Yet," a track dedicated to Dutton Walker, his newborn son with wife Lauren Bushnell Lane. "I wonder what your first words will be / I wonder if you'll look like me / I wonder what the dogs will think the day we bring you home," the country star, 36, sings on the track, premiering exclusively with PEOPLE. "I'm going to buy you your first glove / You're going to earn that first truck."