There was a time not that long ago that Mike Myers was one of if not the biggest comedian in Hollywood. He transitioned from Saturday Night Live to movies — headlining the Wayne’s World, Austin Powers, and Shrek franchises — about as well as anyone since the show’s original cast. Then, in 2008, he hit the career iceberg known as The Love Guru. Myers starred in the film, and helped write and produce it, and it was a massive commercial and critical flop.