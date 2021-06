For nearly 13 years, Jeremy DeRoo has played an integral role in seeking equity within disadvantaged Grand Rapids neighborhoods, particularly when it comes to housing and development opportunities. Last month, officials announced that DeRoo would depart neighborhood development organization LINC UP to lead Dwelling Place, another Grand Rapids nonprofit that focuses on housing affordability in the region. DeRoo is set to take over Dwelling Place next month from Dennis Sturtevant, who led the organization for 33 of its 41-year existence. The leadership change also comes at a crucial time as Grand Rapids and the surrounding area experiences a crisis in affordable housing availability. DeRoo spoke with MiBiz about the challenges ahead and the policies that could help move the needle on housing access.