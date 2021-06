Popular attempt to remove California governor from office, Gavin Newsom, After confirmation, made the final voyage 1.7 million signatures Collected by the promoters of the popular initiative. California law provides for the possibility of calling a public initiative for an election to remove the governor from office, although at least 1.49 million signatures must be collected. Local newspapers report that 43 signatures out of more than 1.7 million at the end of a month-long verification process are irregular: the completion of this process will necessarily lead to Elections at the end of 2021.