Jessica Correa Delboni has earned a shot at the Invicta Fighting Championships atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella after winning the one-night Phoenix Series 4 tournament. The main event, which was the only three-round professional mixed martial arts bout on the card, saw Delboni go three rounds against Lindsey VanZandt. "LVZ" came out looking to strike from range, but Delboni was able to back her into the cage several times and won the round due to her aggressiveness. The second frame was largely more of the same, but VanZandt took the round on two of the judge's scorecards. Round 3 stayed on the feet with both women landing solid punches. Ultimately, the judges favored the work of Delboni and awarded her a unanimous decision victory with scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.