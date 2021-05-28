Triple-digits to hit Sacramento on Memorial Day weekend. Here’s when it’ll be hottest
Summer doesn’t officially start for a few more weeks, but Northern California will definitely be hot enough this Memorial Day weekend to kick off 2021’s pool party season. Temperatures will ramp up to blistering levels through the weekend in Sacramento, forecast to reach highs of around 90 degrees Friday and Saturday, 100 on Sunday and 104 on Memorial Day, according to the latest National Weather Service forecasts.www.sacbee.com