Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Why the U.S. Should Use Trade Policy to Stem Illicit Drug Imports

By Kathleen J. Frydl
Posted by 
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This spring, the new U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai acknowledged the obvious: Trade deals present negotiators with an opportunity to combat global warming. Incorporating emission reductions into these talks is a position long advocated by many environmentalists, who point out that global trade fuels and exacerbates climate change. What Tai didn’t say is that global trade also deeply affects the traffic in illegal drugs to the United States.

washingtonmonthly.com
Washington Monthly

Washington Monthly

Washington, DC
493
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Monthly was founded in 1969 on the notion that a handful of plucky young writers and editors, armed with an honest desire to make government work and a willingness to ask uncomfortable questions, could tell the story of what really matters in Washington better than a roomful of Beltway insiders at a Georgetown dinner party.

 https://washingtonmonthly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus Deaton
Person
Lucky Luciano
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Free Trade#Drug Policy#Congress#Nafta#Smoot Hawley#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Country
China
Related
POTUSCNBC

U.S. and EU resolve 17-year Boeing-Airbus trade dispute

The two sides agreed to suspend for five years tariffs that stem from the dispute. Boeing and Airbus cheered the deal as they try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. CNBC reported last week that the EU was pressing the White House to reach a deal to end trade tariffs imposed during the Trump administration.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Atlantic

Americans Say Immigrants Should Learn English. But U.S. Policy Makes That Hard.

“Speak English!” can be one of the cruelest things for an immigrant to hear. It can sound simultaneously like a demand for instant assimilation, an accusation of disloyalty, and a presumption of stubbornness or ignorance. In some circles, the call for immigrants to speak English has fused with a call for less immigration in general, as though language differences are themselves offensive. It’s no accident that “You have to speak English!” was a Donald Trump rallying cry.
Presidential ElectionCenter for Strategic and International Studies

Looking at the Biden Trade Policy

A version of this article originally appeared in the Second Quarter 2021 issue of the Virginia Economic Review, a publication of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. While it’s too early in the Biden administration to be certain about his trade policy, we have already observed some trends and can make some predictions. Gone is former president Donald Trump’s “America First” approach, but we won’t return to the trade policy of previous presidents. President Joe Biden wants a policy that will ensure trade more equitably distributes benefits to and among workers, but it will take some time to decide exactly what that means.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Washington Monthly

From the U.S. to the Mideast, Beware of Media Manipulation

While combing through my archive of images to illustrate my ongoing series about Congo on my Substack, Chills, I came across a photograph a colleague took when we were at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan in May 2013. About 150,000 Syrians were estimated to be temporarily living there at the time. I was working on a story about rape in the Syria conflict, although that day I ended up documenting the wedding of a 15-year-old girl taking place in the desert.
U.S. Politicsamerica.gov

How the U.S. uses trade to deter forced labor

The United States works to stop forced labor around the world. That’s why it won’t import seafood from a fishing fleet based out of the People’s Republic of China. A yearlong U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigation found evidence that PRC-based Dalian Ocean Fishing Company demonstrated all 11 of the International Labour Organization’s indicators of forced labor (PDF, 4.2MB). On May 28, CBP barred Dalian-harvested seafood from entering the United States.
Economysteelerslounge.com

Australia, Britain reach free trade deal to cut many tariffs

Number 10 said it would make British cars, Scotch whisky and biscuits and ceramics cheaper to sell to Australia, and it will be easier for under-35s to travel there to work. "This free trade agreement is more about symbolism than immediately tangible material benefits", said Ben Wellings, senior lecturer in politics and worldwide relations at Monash University.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

To Counter China, U.S. And EU Officials Suspend Boeing-Airbus Dispute

The United States and the European Union called a truce in a trade war. It was a 17-year-old dispute between the U.S. aircraft maker Boeing and its European competitor, Airbus. The fight over subsidies to plane manufacturers led to tariffs or taxes that then expanded to include tariffs on wine, cheese, tractors, bourbon. Makes perfect sense, right? Well, the two sides finally realized that they needed to unite against a bigger threat. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Designed To Frighten You’ Florida Gov. DeSantis Downplays New Variant Label, Advises Vaccination

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida downplayed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to label the delta variant of COVID-19 as one of “concern.”. “There’s been a lot of talk about variants leading up to this,” DeSantis said after a state cabinet meeting, according to News4Jax. “I think it gets put out there in ways designed to frighten people.”
POTUSUS News and World Report

Cheer Over Boeing, Airbus Deal Belies Cracks in EU, U.S. Trade Relationship

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A deal for a five-year ceasefire in a U.S. and EU dispute over aircraft subsidies on Tuesday reflected progress, but the underlying trade relationship remains fragile with many unresolved disagreements, diplomats and trade experts said. The two economic powers agreed to set aside tariffs on $11.5 billion...
POTUSThe Guardian

US-EU agree ceasefire in long-running trade war over aircraft subsidies

A five-year ceasefire in the long-running US-EU trade war over subsidies to aircraft makers has been agreed during Joe Biden’s visit to Brussels, as the White House sought to focus attention on the greater threat said to be posed by China. Billions of euros and dollars worth of tit-for-tat tariffs...
Economybruegel.org

Avoiding a requiem for the WTO

As the only global international organisation dealing with the rules of trade between nations, the World Trade Organisation should be the place where governments sort out the trade problems they face with each other. However, in recent years, WTO members have not managed to conclude new agreements to liberalise trade in goods and services. The organisation has not played a significant role in defusing and addressing the trade conflict between the US and China. It was also largely ‘missing in action’ during the first stages of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Agriculturesobelnet.com

Importation of Textiles Into the United States

The U.S. is one of the largest global markets for imported textiles used in the manufacture of furniture, clothing, and accessories. However, the importation of such products is not always easy and often takes time. You’ll need to take legal precautions per laws and trade barriers before importing textiles into the U.S. In this article, we will examine what steps it takes to meet and follow all regulations.
U.S. PoliticsRTTNews

Breakthrough In Resolving Long-standing US-EU Trade Disputes

The United States and the European Union made taken a number of important decisions that help resolve long-standing trade disputes and strengthen the trade relations between the two entities. The EU-US summit, held in Brussels, agreed to suspend tariffs imposed on U.S. aircraft manufacturing company Boeing and European rival Airbus...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Reporter confronts Putin: 'What are you so afraid of?'

New York (CNN Business) — ABC News reporter Rachel Scott on Wednesday confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin about his crackdown on political opponents. "The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned, or jailed is long ... and you have now prevented anyone who supports [Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny] to run for office," Scott said. "So my question is, Mr. President, what are you so afraid of?"
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden moves to undo Trump trade legacy with EU deal

President Biden ’s newly unveiled deal to end a long-standing trade dispute with Europe marks his first major success in overturning former President Trump ’s trade legacy. Trump left office having stirred up trade wars with U.S. allies and adversaries alike, imposing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth...
Foreign Policynewpaper24.com

United States could decouple from China to guard safety, says US treasury secretary Janet Yellen – NEWPAPER24

United States could decouple from China to guard safety, says US treasury secretary Janet Yellen. US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday stated she expects the USA to decouple in some areas from China to guard its nationwide safety, however she would fear a few full severing of ties on the technological entrance.“We’re a full vary of instruments that we have now to push again and to redress practices that hurt us (and our) nationwide safety and our broader financial pursuits,” Yellen informed the Senate Finance Committee, citing curbs on probably dangerous Chinese language…