Why the U.S. Should Use Trade Policy to Stem Illicit Drug Imports

A version of this article originally appeared in the Second Quarter 2021 issue of the Virginia Economic Review, a publication of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. While it’s too early in the Biden administration to be certain about his trade policy, we have already observed some trends and can make some predictions. Gone is former president Donald Trump’s “America First” approach, but we won’t return to the trade policy of previous presidents. President Joe Biden wants a policy that will ensure trade more equitably distributes benefits to and among workers, but it will take some time to decide exactly what that means.