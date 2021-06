We have all experienced rough times in our lives. Sometimes, it doesn’t take long to get through it, and other times, we really have to grit our teeth to get to the other side. We very often use the bad times to remind ourselves that it is worth working back towards the good times. But what many of us forget, is that you can also use the good times to build up resistance for the next time life throws you a curveball. This is called resilience, and I think it is a vitally important ingredient in a healthy life.