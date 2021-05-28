Cancel
A Centennial Celebration of Miss Peggy Lee

By Alix Cohen
womanaroundtown.com
Cover picture for the articlePresented by The Mabel Mercer Foundation. Available to Stream. Peggy Lee, born Norma Deloris Egstrom, rose out of an abusive childhood the seventh of eight children in Jamestown, North Dakota. Her adored father was an alcoholic, her mom died when the girl was four. Mr. Egstrom remarried a woman who then cruelly abused Norma. In quick succession, the house burned down, they moved in with her stepmother’s parents, her father was fired. Regular beatings continued. Norma took any job she could to get out of the house. She also sang in the church chorus, high school glee club, and with a local dance band.

