Chennai is one of the major metropolitan cities and has a great place in South India including ancient impressive spots including Mahabalipuram, Gandhi mandapam, temples like Kandhrashmam, Kapaleeshwar etc. are there. Particularly The temple of Kapaleeshwar which dates as far back as 7th century BC is beautifully detailed and brightly coloured, in true south Indian architectural style. Where Kandhrashmam has rich and vibrant looks of all its 10 or more beautifully decorated idols above 15 feet height. If you want to explore more vibrant temples of Tamilnadu you can visit Kanchipuram, Madurai, Thanjavur etc. They exhibit more spiritual excellence and beauty of sculptures more than 50 years. For Boating you can visit Muttukadu, to explore something knowledgeable you can visit museums in guindy, egmore, Birla planetarium, kannimara library, etc.