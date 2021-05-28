Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Beyonce Reveals She’s ‘Cooking Up Some Music’

By Miss2Bees
thesource.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Williams gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a mini-reunion she had with her girls, Beyonce and Kelly Rowland. Fans got a look at Kelly’s newborn and also got a hint that Beyonce might be working on some new music. Rowland shared that she was cooking chicken and rice soup...

thesource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Michelle Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Music1063thegroove.com

R&B Snippets: Michelle Williams & Trey Songz & More!

MICHELLE WILLIAMS RESPONDS TO WOMEN WANTING TO CANCEL 'CATER 2 U': Michelle Williams has reacted to women wanting to cancel Destiny's Child's hit "Cater 2 U" for being a "slavery song" 17 years after its release. In an Instagram video, Michelle said, “I just read that y’all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child. Oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your little pearls to swine don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child. Uh uh.”
MusicParsons Sun

Amy Winehouse was in a HIP-HOP group?! 10 artists who were in bands before going solo

The R&B superstar is one of the most successful singers in the world but originally started out with one of the most successful girl groups in the world. She was part of Destiny’s Child with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams until 2006. They went their separate ways with Beyonce becoming a major solo success, although she has reunited with her bandmates at several shows.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams Reunite in a New Photo

The girls are back together again. Yesterday, Michelle Williams released short audio clips featuring her friends and former bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé, having virtual "check-ins" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The short clips were released to celebrate the release of Williams's new book, Checking In, in which she documents her personal mental health journey.
Violent Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé, JAY-Z & Kelly Rowland Flick Up At June Ambrose's Birthday Bash

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of Hollywood's most elite power couples. While they have been less secretive about the details of their romance in recent years, it's rare that the duo is spotted in conditions outside of their own terms. The pair recently hit up the Nets vs Bucks game in Brooklyn, posing for photos courtside.
Celebritiesthebeatdfw.com

Black Twitter Goes To War With Itself Over Destiny’s Child “Cater 2 U”

Depending on how one views things, Black Twitter is either one of the most influential segments of the fast-moving social media network or a lazy buzzword somebody made up. Recently, Black Twitter found itself trending after fans on the service are warring over the lyrics to Destiny’s Child boo-loving anthem “Cater 2 U” because it seemingly puts too much of the onus on men.
Brooklyn, NYBillboard

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Look 'Drunk In Love' During Courtside Date Night: See the Pics

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted cozying up courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game on Saturday (June 5) held at Barclays Center in New York City. In the typical Beyoncé Insta aesthetic, the superstar previewed her sparkly look in a series of three posts. Styled with sleek, straight hair, the "Formation" singer stunned in a black leather minidress and an oversized, sequined David Koma jacket for date night. Queen B accessorized the ensemble with a diamond-encrusted choker, matching sunglasses, and Christian Louboutin pumps.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's postponing wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon thrilled fans on Wednesday when she announced the joyous news that she was expecting her fourth child, but on Thursday she had some sad news concerning her upcoming wedding to Joe Swash. The Loose Women star was answering fan questions, and one asked whether she and Joe would...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Elizabeth Olsen reveals she's married, plus more news

Elizabeth Olsen casually praises her 'husband' while talking 'WandaVision'. Surprise! Elizabeth Olsen appears to have quietly tied the knot with her longtime beau, Robbie Arnett. The "WandaVision" actress, 32, dropped a pretty explicit hint about the news while chatting with Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors On Actors series. During the video segment, Elizabeth explained at one point that she was actually in one of her bathrooms during their call. That tidbit lead her to notice an update to the room made by a certain someone fans thought was Elizabeth's fiance. "I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it, and I'm in the furthest bathroom," she told Kaley. Elizabeth added, "I also just noticed that my husband put 'Little Miss Magic,' you know, the 'Little Miss' books? They're these classic books, but magic because of 'WandaVision,' because he's such a … cutie." Though she shared no other details, multiple outlets (and a whole lot of fans) have since reported that it was the first time she'd mentioned having a "husband" since she and Robbie, a musician in the indie pop band Milo Greene, reportedly got engaged in 2019.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

2 Chainz Hypes His Mom Up As She Dances To His Music In Sweet IG Post

Rappers love to show off their mothers. They fawn over them on social media, make huge purchases to show their gratitude, post throwback photos of younger days, and just for kicks, they make their moms the center of attention. Hip Hop fans have often received songs from artists dedicated to their mothers as they lyrically show love to the women who raised them.
MusicNME

SOPHIE’s brother reveals plans to posthumously release music

SOPHIE‘s brother has revealed plans around posthumously releasing the artist’s yet-to-be-heard music from the vault. Speaking to Billboard, Ben Long said “there are literally hundreds of tracks” of SOPHIE’s that the artist’s estate could potentially release. According to the publication, what material gets released is an ongoing discussion between SOPHIE’s...
TV & Videosgranthshala.com

‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel Reveals Which Housewives She’s Still in Contact With

Bethenny Frankel is one of the iconic stars real housewives of new york city. Although the Skinnygirl founder is no longer part of the cast, her name is closely associated with the Bravo series. It doesn’t matter what Frankel is doing, Rhony He has his share and fans always want to know if he still has a connection to the show that made him famous. The entrepreneur recently revealed which of his former co-stars he is in touch with.
Celebritieslosangelesherald.com

Beyonce's mother weighs in on claims about singer's anxiety

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): After Jay-Z was recently spotted rubbing Beyonce's leg at a basketball game, there had been speculation the move was proof of the singer's alleged anxiety. Now Beyonce's mother has weighed in on the claim that she is battling social anxiety. According to E! News, the...