Beyonce Reveals She’s ‘Cooking Up Some Music’

Elizabeth Olsen casually praises her 'husband' while talking 'WandaVision'. Surprise! Elizabeth Olsen appears to have quietly tied the knot with her longtime beau, Robbie Arnett. The "WandaVision" actress, 32, dropped a pretty explicit hint about the news while chatting with Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors On Actors series. During the video segment, Elizabeth explained at one point that she was actually in one of her bathrooms during their call. That tidbit lead her to notice an update to the room made by a certain someone fans thought was Elizabeth's fiance. "I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it, and I'm in the furthest bathroom," she told Kaley. Elizabeth added, "I also just noticed that my husband put 'Little Miss Magic,' you know, the 'Little Miss' books? They're these classic books, but magic because of 'WandaVision,' because he's such a … cutie." Though she shared no other details, multiple outlets (and a whole lot of fans) have since reported that it was the first time she'd mentioned having a "husband" since she and Robbie, a musician in the indie pop band Milo Greene, reportedly got engaged in 2019.