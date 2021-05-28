New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game 3 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Reggie Jackson ($5,200) vs Jazz- Reggie Jackson continues to be a great 3rd option for a Clippers team that is always looking for help besides Kawhi & Paul George. In game 3, he was 6/8 from the field including 5 threes and 3 assists, which was good for 27.25 FPTS on the night. Jackson doesn’t produce a lot other than points and 3s but he has been extremely involved in the offense as of late. With the way Jackson is shooting right now, I would find it tough to pass him up at this price after what he has shown in games 2-3 in this series.