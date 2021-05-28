New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game 3 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game 3 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the New York Knicks at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 19:00 ET in Game 3 of this Eastern quarterfinal between number four and five of the conference. The series is tied 1-1 wins after each team won once in New York. The Hawks saw a five-game winning streak getting snapped and are looking to bounce back. The Knicks are 4-1 in their previous five matches.www.tonyspicks.com