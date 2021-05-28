Cancel
New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game 3 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game 3 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the New York Knicks at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 19:00 ET in Game 3 of this Eastern quarterfinal between number four and five of the conference. The series is tied 1-1 wins after each team won once in New York. The Hawks saw a five-game winning streak getting snapped and are looking to bounce back. The Knicks are 4-1 in their previous five matches.

NBA Game Highlights

New York Knicks | Game Recap: Hawks 105, Knicks 94

Led by Trae Youngs 21 points and 14 assists, the No. 5 seed Hawks defeated the No. 4 seed Knicks, 105-94, in Game 3. Derrick Rose led all scorers with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Knicks in the losing effort. The Hawks lead this best-of-seven series, 2-1, with Game 4 taking place on Sunday, May 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Knicks vs. Hawks live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV, start time, Game 5 prediction, odds, point spread, line

The Atlanta Hawks will look to finish off the series against the New York Knicks in Game 5 on Wednesday night, while the Knicks will do their best to force a Game 6. If that's going to happen, the Knicks need two things. They need to figure out how to slow down Trae Young, who has been stellar in the series. Young is averaging 27.5 points and 10 assists per game in the series, and he's gotten virtually whatever he wants on the offensive end.
Game 5 Thread: Hawks at Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will square off in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden tonight. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out for the season.
New York Knicks: 3 Offseason needs exposed by the Hawks series

NY Knicks, Isaiah Jackson, Charles Bassey, Kai Jones (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The New York Knicks had a rough go of it against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks’ first playoff series in eight years began with so much promise. They were taking on a team they’d owned in the regular season and the first two games at MSG were among the most competitive of the NBA playoffs so far. This was a team we’d watched play with tenacity and confidence all year and there was every reason to think could take four games from the Hawks.
Hawks vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 5: Orange and Blue Julius

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks must beat the Atlanta Hawks if they want to survive. Can they beat the NBA odds as well?. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. When we put the Atlanta Hawks in our NBA picks for Game 2...
New York Knicks: Series vs. Hawks proves need for Lonzo Ball

Although the New York Knicks were very successful this season thanks to the likes of Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley, this team still needs an upgrade at the point guard position. Additionally, the team needs an upgrade specifically when it comes to player archetypes. Some examples of these are 3...
NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
76ers Fall to Hawks in Game 4

After the 76ers’ strong start, the team’s second half struggles made way for the Atlanta Hawks to make a second-half comeback and win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, 103-100. The Sixers took a 13-point lead into the break, 62-49, fueled by 52.1% shooting (25-48 fg) from the field...
Atlanta Hawks: Clint Capela finishes third in All-Defensive voting

While it may not seem like much, Clint Capela finishing third among centers in All-Defensive voting deserves mentioning. The Atlanta Hawks man in the middle has certainly put his imprint on this team and it would appear the national media is starting to take notice. In most cases, finishing third is nothing to write home about.
NBA DraftKings DFS Lineup Picks 6/14/21

Reggie Jackson ($5,200) vs Jazz- Reggie Jackson continues to be a great 3rd option for a Clippers team that is always looking for help besides Kawhi & Paul George. In game 3, he was 6/8 from the field including 5 threes and 3 assists, which was good for 27.25 FPTS on the night. Jackson doesn’t produce a lot other than points and 3s but he has been extremely involved in the offense as of late. With the way Jackson is shooting right now, I would find it tough to pass him up at this price after what he has shown in games 2-3 in this series.
Julius Randle Named to All-NBA Second Team

The accolades for Julius Randle’s 2020–21 season now include a selection to the All-NBA Second Team, New York’s first recipient in eight years. New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle has been named to the All-NBA Second Team, where he joins Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania:
NBA Playoffs 2021: How to watch Monday's set of Game 4s

The second round of the NBA Playoffs continues on Monday with a pair of Game 4s. In each game, the home team trails 2-1 with an opportunity to even things up at two games apiece. The night begins in Atlanta, where the Hawks look to get back on track against the 76ers. From there, the Clippers look to take care of home once again to put more pressure on the Jazz.
Hawks vs. 76ers Game 5, 6/15/21 NBA Playoffs Predictions

With the series tied at two games apiece, the Hawks and 76ers will square off for Game 5 on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. With the Sixers laying six points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 223.5 points, what’s the best play on the board for this playoff matchup?
Knicks News, 6/13: Mitchell Robinson returns to practice, should Derrick Rose be a priority signing?

The New York Knicks have an exciting yet lengthy off-season ahead of them, having already been knocked out of the postseason by the Atlanta Hawks. A few decisions internally have to be made on players either returning or leaving in free agency. Of course, the organization will be connected to the majority of big names on the market, including Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, and even a potential trade for Damian Lillard.
NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Sixers vs. Hawks, Jazz vs. Clippers

There were two crucial Game 4's on the NBA playoff schedule on Monday night. In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks looked to defend their home court and avoid a 3-1 hole against the Philadelphia 76ers. And they did just that with a stunning 103-100 victory. Then in the Western...