This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. It took just two years and two acclaimed projects—Die a Legend and THE GOAT—for Polo G to grow from Chicago newcomer to one of rap’s most bankable stars. Hall of Fame feels like a coronation, gathering influences (G Herbo, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne) and fellow members of rap’s new vanguard (DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Rod Wave) for a record that wears its lofty aspirations on its sleeve. Polo G’s pained croons and blunt confessionals sound more seasoned, and his sound is more polished but no less effective.