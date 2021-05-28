Cancel
Leesburg, IN

Leesburg Man Arrested For Battering Three Police Officers

By Staff Reporter
inkfreenews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD — A Leesburg man was recently arrested after battering three police officers and threatening a woman. William T. Hogendobler, 33, 102 E. Prairie St., Leesburg, is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a law enforcement officer and two counts of battery to a public safety official, all level 5 felonies; strangulation and two counts of intimidation, all level 6 felonies; and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

www.inkfreenews.com
