LONE TREE, Colo. — Starting July 10, people can legally own a pit bull in Lone Tree – the city council voted to unanimously repeal its ban on the breed Tuesday afternoon. According to the council’s motion, Lone Tree first adopted its pit bull ban in 2006. In recent memory, the council said data from the Lone Tree Police Department indicates that there have not been more bites attributed to pit bulls than other breeds, and that the tendencies of a dog's owner is a more likely indicator of whether the animal will be violent than its breed.