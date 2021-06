In our Featured Shop series, we shine a light on a standout shop from Etsy’s talented seller community, offering readers a behind-the-scenes look at their process and story. The sun is shining a little brighter these days, and whether you’re swinging by the local lemonade stand or taking a summer bike ride with a friend, the simple joy of making plans again is reason enough to debut some new face-framing jewels. Just ask Vintage Royalty founder and designer Meena Osei-Kuffour, whose bold, notice-me earrings make stepping out in style feel like a celebration—and have earned a dedicated fan base for transforming everyday outfits into unforgettable looks. “My customers tell me that people stop them on the street to ask what they’re wearing,” Meena says of her conversation-sparking pieces, which range from colorful acrylic drop earrings to Art Deco pearl danglers that evoke Old Hollywood glamour. “That’s what I think about when I’m creating: I want to make every piece special, so that people will go out of their way to point out your earrings and compliment them.”