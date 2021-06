Well, well, well…what do we have here, Yankees fans?. No, seriously, what do we have here? Because it’s a lot of accusations, many of which are very jarring. It’s long been assumed that while the Houston Astros were the most public and brazen offenders in MLB’s landscape, they weren’t alone. It’s not “scapegoating” if the guilty party is extremely guilty, but the ‘Stros were caught and punished because they were extremely successful, often victorious, and the victims of an ill-timed leak.