Speculation on dual national players is one of the unique pastimes of following the United States Men’s National Team, akin to college football or basketball. Sometimes a potentially eligible talent will appear on the radar, displaying a skillset that would add a new or greater dimension to the existing squad. One of the more recent names to enter the purview of American soccer is Alex Mighten of Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old winger completed a fantastic second season in the Championship and is, for now, firmly entrenched in the Three Lions youth set-up.