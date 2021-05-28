ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Briscoe riding wave to Charlotte

Bedford Times-Mail
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for one of its biggest events, the Coca-Cola 600, Sunday night for the traditional Memorial Day race that follows the Indianapolis 500. The race time is 6 p.m. with 400 laps with four 100-lap...

www.tmnews.com

