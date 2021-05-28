Briscoe riding wave to Charlotte

1. The headline tonight is that in a 104-86 victory Miami outscored the Hornets 35-8 in the third quarter, which is tied for the third-best scoring differential quarter in franchise history. That’s impressive enough on its own, but consider for a moment what is says about the team. The halfcourt offense was a struggle for long stretches of the first-half (89 points-per-halfcourt-play overall) once Charlotte sturdied their switching, and the HEAT were 2-of-16 from three. In some other seasons, that might have meant they would be down 15-plus at the break. Instead, they were down five. Even when they aren’t shooting well, this team has plenty of ways to hang around. Jimmy Butler (27 points on 13 shots) gets to the free-throw line, Bam Adebayo (20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, two blocks) catches the defense off-guard going coast-to-coast, they get their hands in passing lanes to create run-out opportunities or they create extra shots with offensive boards. That’s a sign of greatness, to not need to be playing your best to win.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO