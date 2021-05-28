Viewpoint: Legislators should make Indiana's good red flag law even better

Indiana’s red flag law, also known as the “Jake Laird” law, has been in the national news in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Indianapolis. These news stories have focused on the strengths of the law but also have highlighted some shortcomings in the statute. As a former state legislator who strongly supported the “Jake Laird” law when it became law in 2005, and now as a local judge charged with hearing cases seeking to enforce the law, I would like to offer some thoughts on possible improvements to the law that would enhance public safety while preserving the due process rights of the gun owner.