How Humanity’s Obsession With Color Has Shaped Our Modern World

It feels nearly impossible to log onto any social media platform and not be inspired to add a bunch of new items to your shopping cart — we’ve even found ourselves upgrading our kitchens with a bunch of TikTok-approved products that we love. And, lately, it seems like a new trend is surrounding hydration with water bottles claiming to keep your drink colder, longer or others motivating you to drink enough water throughout the day. If you know what we’re talking about, you’re probably familiar with this TikTok-famous Simple Modern cup that the Internet can’t get enough of.