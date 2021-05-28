Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

There is nothing 'civil' or humane about the detention of noncitizens

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27s4Pa_0aETiwxU00
© Getty Images

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will stop detaining immigrants in two county jails, in Massachusetts and Georgia, currently under federal investigation for abuses ranging from the use of flash-bang grenades and dogs against immigrants in custody to unwanted and unconsented to gynecological procedures. In heralding these closures, Secretary Mayorkas declared, “We have an obligation to make lasting improvements to our civil immigration detention system.”

No, Mr. Secretary, we have an obligation to end it.

Today, immigration detentions are at the lowest number in decades, thanks to a combination of tenacious organizing and advocacy efforts, strategic litigation and the impact of a global pandemic. But this “low” is still quite high: somewhere around 15,000 to 20,000 persons on any given day. Under the Trump administration, that number reached more than 55,000 in 2019. If left unchecked, we could soon reach that number again.

The Immigration and Nationality Act was passed in 1952 and, among other things, allowed immigration authorities to exercise their discretion to grant release from detention on bond for certain noncitizens. Two years later, in 1954, the United States announced it would end detention except in extraordinary circumstances. Some targeted, and discriminatory, detentions of mostly Black and Brown noncitizens continued, namely detention of those who arrived with the Mariel boatlift of Cubans, and Haitian and Central American asylum seekers. But the number of those in custody remained relatively low, hovering just under 7,000 in the early 1990s.

Over the next 25 years, the number of noncitizens detained by ICE grew dramatically. This was because of changes in immigration law and criminal law that increasingly, and relentlessly, targeted poor communities and communities of color; criminalized crimes of poverty; and made detention and deportation mandatory for minor, nonviolent misdemeanors. In the past 25 years, such mass detention and subsequent deportation has destroyed families and communities, created overwhelming financial hardship and given rise to significant mental health problems.

There is nothing “civil” about the so-called “civil immigration detention system.” Indeed, those held in immigration custody are incarcerated in a network of over 200 jails and prisons across the United States. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked during an oral argument in 2018, “You put [immigrant detainees] in orange suits, they are shackled during visitation and court visits, they are subject to surveillance and strip searches, they are referred to by number, not by name. So in which ways is immigration detention different than criminal detention?” The answer, of course, is that there is no difference. The system itself is rotten — plagued by death, abuse, impunity and violence. In 2020 alone, 21 people died in immigration detention, and staggering patterns of sexual assault in immigration detention came to light. Of 1,224 complaints made regarding sexual abuse in immigration detention between 2010 and 2017, only 43 were investigated.

The decision to end the detention of immigrants at the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia and the Bristol County House of Corrections in Massachusetts presents a tremendous victory. No one, whether in civil or criminal custody, should be subject to the kinds of physical, sexual and verbal abuses often inflicted upon immigrants at these facilities. And the bravery of the men and women who spoke out about the horrific treatment they suffered, as well as the tireless work of organizers and advocates on their behalf, cannot be understated.

In 1891, the U.S. government demanded that ships keep passengers aboard until they could determine whether foreign passengers could be legally admitted into the United States. Frustrated that ships were now makeshift hotels and could not be used for business, private steamship companies set up warehouses ashore to hold noncitizen passengers. When inspectors from the Department of Labor visited, they described the warehouses as “death traps.”

From the beginning, there has been nothing civil or humane about the detention of noncitizens. As the number of people in immigration detention has soared, reported abuses have multiplied and grown more horrifying. The “death traps” of the 1890s are with us today. Immigration detention cannot be improved, and the closure of Irwin and Bristol should be the first step toward ending immigration detention altogether.

Sarah Sherman-Stokes is associate director of the Immigrants’ Rights and Human Trafficking Program at Boston University School of Law. She is part of a team of survivors, organizers, activists and lawyers who have been working to expose abuses at the Irwin County Detention Center. Follow her on Twitter @sshermanstokes.

View All 76 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

235K+
Followers
23K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Detention#Immigration Enforcement#Homeland Security#Cubans#Haitian#Central American#The Department Of Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Victims of immigrant crimes demand say in ICE deportation rules

A group of people who lost relatives to crimes committed by illegal immigrants has demanded to meet with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying they deserve to be part of his decision-making as he writes new rules restricting ICE arrests and deportations. Mr. Mayorkas has been meeting with “stakeholders” —...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to expand work permits for immigrants who are crime victims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new U.S. immigration policy announced on Monday will expand access to work permits and deportation relief to some immigrants who are crime victims while their visa cases are pending. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will create a process that could allow tens of thousands of...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Past 100 Days, Biden Administration is Detaining More Immigrants Every Day | Opinion

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) isn't following its own rules and detained immigrants are paying the price. I am an immigration lawyer who represents people detained in some of our country's 200 or so ICE jails and detention centers. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. 14 months ago, my clients' existence inside detention went from rotten to explicitly dangerous as the virus was extra threatening to people living in congregate settings with poor sanitation. Suddenly it was more obvious than ever why ICE detention is irrational.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Skepticism abounds of Biden moves to reform ICE, immigration courts

Advocates are expressing skepticism that steps taken by the Biden administration to address the immigration court backlog will have much impact for the more than 1.3 million people waiting to have their cases decided. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced earlier this month that it was giving its attorneys more...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims

The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for Central American immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that immigration judges should no longer follow the Trump-era rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum in the United States.
Immigrationjusticenewsflash.com

Australia urges reduction in immigration detention | International News Human Rights News

The Human Rights Commission also urged the government to close the remote Christmas Island detention center. In a report released on Wednesday, the Australian Human Rights Commission urged the government to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to immigrant detainees by reducing the number of people in crowded facilities. The report also called for the closure of its 2,600-kilometer Christmas Island detention center. 1,616 miles) is located in the Indian Ocean in northwestern Australia.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Designed To Frighten You’ Florida Gov. DeSantis Downplays New Variant Label, Advises Vaccination

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida downplayed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to label the delta variant of COVID-19 as one of “concern.”. “There’s been a lot of talk about variants leading up to this,” DeSantis said after a state cabinet meeting, according to News4Jax. “I think it gets put out there in ways designed to frighten people.”
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

DeSantis: Florida officers to respond to 'border security crisis' in Texas, Arizona

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Wednesday that law enforcement officers from his state will be deployed to Texas and Arizona to address challenges at the border. DeSantis, seen by many as a potential GOP presidential candidate in 2024, said that he was responding to “the failure of the Biden administration to secure our southern border” and wanted to provide additional security to the two states after both governors released a joint statement on Thursday requesting that states provide law-enforcement resources to the southern border.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Reporter confronts Putin: 'What are you so afraid of?'

New York (CNN Business) — ABC News reporter Rachel Scott on Wednesday confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin about his crackdown on political opponents. "The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned, or jailed is long ... and you have now prevented anyone who supports [Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny] to run for office," Scott said. "So my question is, Mr. President, what are you so afraid of?"
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Congress should cut military aid to the Philippines

In legislation introduced this week, Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and 10 original co-sponsors make a persuasive case for cutting off U.S. military aid and arms sales to the Duterte regime in the Philippines based on its abysmal human rights record. The bill – the Philippine Human Rights Act – would cut support for the Philippine police and military until the regime investigates and prosecutes members of the military and police forces who have violated human rights, gets the military out of domestic politics and establishes much-needed protections of the rights of trade unionists, journalists, human rights defenders, indigenous persons, small farmers, LGBTI activists and critics of the government. These measures are long overdue.