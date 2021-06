The ExoMars Rover is set to feature at Advanced Engineering UK at the NEC Birmingham (3-4 November) as part of the show’s new Space & Satellite Engineering zone. One of the most exciting innovations ever will feature at this year’s Advanced Engineering UK. Over the two days of the UK engineering and manufacturing event, at the NEC, Birmingham on 3rd and 4th November 2021, an original prototype of the ExoMars rover will be on display.