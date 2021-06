As frustrating it has been in Lockdown, a new hobby that I have picked up is hiking. I never knew I was so close to so many beautiful places, and it really has made me aspire to find new hiking spots to see the beautiful things around this world we live in. Coming on the 20th of June, Trails by Keymaster Games takes players on a hike across breathtaking nature reserves, locations and national parks that are scattered across the USA.