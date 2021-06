The summer film season is kicking off with Disney’s much-anticipated Cruella, the latest installment of villain-centric Disney flicks. On the fashion front, Tom Davies, the British eyewear designer, has designed the glasses for the characters Cruella (played by Emma Stone) and The Baroness (played by Emma Thompson) for the live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil. What began as a small project for Davies ended up with him making glasses for almost the entire cast of the film, which launched simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on 28 May 2021.