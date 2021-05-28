Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Northern Lights Raises Up to US$2 Million to Expand Exploration at Secret Pass

albuquerqueexpress.com
 28 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ('Northern Lights' or the 'Company') (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a financing agreement (the 'Agreement') with Precious Metals Capital Group, LLC ('Investor'), a U.S.-based institutional investor, in connection with an issuance by the Company of unsecured zero-coupon non-redeemable convertible securities (each, a 'Convertible Security') to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$2,000,000 (approximately C$2,425,760) (the 'Transaction').

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Lights#Nlrcf#Llc#Company#Canadian#Secret Pass Gold Project#Reyna Silver Corp#Transaction#Convertible Security#Investor#The Conversion Price#The Conversion Price#Cse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Idaho Champion Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ('Idaho Champion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the private placement offering announced on May 25, 2021. AS part of the closing of this first tranche, the Company issued 4,686,664 units for gross proceeds of $703,000. The Company paid a cash finders' fee of $18,516 and issued 123,439 finders' warrants.
memphissun.com

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Options Legal Tender Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has optioned the Legal Tender Property ('Property') to QLM Royston Hills, LLC ('QLM'). Legal Tender is a high-grade silver prospect located 62 km NW of...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Outlines Summer Exploration Program on its Wilding and Noel-Paul Gold Projects, Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of surface exploration work on its Wilding Gold ("Wilding") and Noel-Paul Gold ("Noel") Projects, in central Newfoundland ("NL"). Results from the surface program will enhance targeting and generate additional targets for drilling, expected to begin later this summer.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Idaho Champion Gold Commences IP Survey at Champagne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ('Idaho Champion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced an Induced Polarization - Resistivity Survey ('IP Survey') at its 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project ('Champagne') near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Macuche and Trench Samples Assay 0.33 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC PINK:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received new assays for Macuche. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench returned an average of 0.33 g/t gold from systematic 1.0 m x 0.50 m panel samples. This work is focused within its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized district in southern Ecuador.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Drone Delivery Canada Announces Extension of Commercial Agreement with DSV Canada

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), it has entered into a commercial agreement dated June 23, 2021 (the "Agreement") with DSV Air & Sea Inc. Canada ("DSV"), to renew & extend the internal Sparrow drone route project for the use of DSV at its head office and logistics facility in Milton, Ontario.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Majority, immigrant-focused US neobank, raises $19 million

Immigrant-centered neobank Majority raises $19 million seed round. The funding will help Majority grow its offerings and staff as it seeks to carve out a unique space with services tailored for migrants. Houston- and Stockholm-based Majority has raised $19 million in its seed funding round led by Valar Ventures with...
Metal Miningmining.com

Northern Vertex expands landholding at Moss mine in Arizona, shares up

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) has significantly expanded its landholdings around the Moss gold-silver mine in NW Arizona, increasing the property size from 47 sqkm to almost 169 sqkm through staking and land acquisition. This property expansion was driven by the results of a detailed review of the regional...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Talon Metals Announces Results of AGM

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today in St. Michael, Barbados.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Lendbuzz Raises $360 Million to Expand Proprietary Auto Finance Platform

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Lendbuzz, an AI-based auto finance platform, today announced a $360 million investment, including $60 million in Series C equity financing led by Wellington Management joined by Goldman Sachs & Co and MUFG Innovation Partners, and $300 million in debt financing led by Goldman Sachs Bank USA. The new growth capital will support the company’s fast expansion, and allow Lendbuzz to further its mission of helping individuals currently underserved by the traditional credit system. The company, which partners with auto dealerships, offers an end-to-end loan origination and servicing platform that fits into dealers’ existing F&I workflows and enables a seamless, digital experience for buyers.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

NFT Marketplace Rarible Raises $14.2 Million To Expand on Flow Blockchain

NFT marketplace Rarible has closed a Series A investment of $14.2 million led by venture capital firms Venrock and CoinFund. Founded in early 2020, Rarible has become a popular marketplace to host, buy and sell NFTs. Since its launch, the platform has seen over $150 million in sales of digital collectibles.
Industryresourceworld.com

Blue Sky Uranium Completes First Stage of Multi-target Drilling Program at the Amarillo Grande Uranium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF), “Blue Sky” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the Company has concluded the first tranche of the 4,500 metre drilling program at its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province, Argentina (“AGP”) The drilling completed to date tested the Ivana North target area and consisted of 1,591 metres in 40 holes (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3vLP8Zq).
Businesscybersecdn.com

SentinelOne Seeks to Raise Up to $928 Million in IPO

Endpoint security company SentinelOne on Monday set the terms of its initial public offering (IPO). SentinelOne filed for an IPO in early June and in an amendment made to its S-1 registration statement on Monday the company revealed that it’s offering 32 million shares of its Class A common stock.
Marketsaithority.com

Securitize Raises $48 Million in Series B Capital to Expand Its Leadership in Digital Asset Securities and in the Digitization of Private Capital Markets

Oversubscribed Round Co-LED by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value and Blockchain Capital, With Participation by Borderless Capital, Idc Ventures and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. Securitize, Inc. announced that its Series B fundraising round was oversubscribed, with $48 million raised from new and existing investors. The convergence of venture capital and asset management signals a consensus on the future adoption of digital asset securities and this technology continuing to grow. The raise also comes before the anticipated launch of Securitize Markets, a marketplace designed for the trading of digital asset securities, providing a path to liquidity for the private capital markets.
Industrypayloadasia.com

PayCargo raises US$125 million in series B round

Freight payments platform PayCargo has snagged US$125 million series B investment by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. The series B round comes nine months after the investor injected US$35 million, and the company said this round of investment will allow them to expand into new markets, with a focus on security and data protection, to fit every part of the supply chain.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Unit Raises $51 Million To Expand FinServ Products, Integrations

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Unit has raised $51 million in a Series B funding round, the company said in a Thursday (June 17) announcement. The financial services platform builder said the new funding will help it expand financial products and integrations — Unit has recently begun working with Plaid and Allpoint — as well as a more robust set of features, which include software development kits (SDKs) and front-end components, according to the announcement.
Boats & WatercraftsHomer News

Northern Enterprise Boat Yard expands business

Northern Enterprises Boat Yard, Inc., the largest privately owned dry dock marina in Alaska, is expanding its docks and boat-lifting capabilities in an effort to better serve the peninsula marine community. Located on Kachemak Drive, the boatyard currently operates a 75-metric-ton travel lift, but is installing a new machine that...