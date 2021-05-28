Northern Lights Raises Up to US$2 Million to Expand Exploration at Secret Pass

Oversubscribed Round Co-LED by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value and Blockchain Capital, With Participation by Borderless Capital, Idc Ventures and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. Securitize, Inc. announced that its Series B fundraising round was oversubscribed, with $48 million raised from new and existing investors. The convergence of venture capital and asset management signals a consensus on the future adoption of digital asset securities and this technology continuing to grow. The raise also comes before the anticipated launch of Securitize Markets, a marketplace designed for the trading of digital asset securities, providing a path to liquidity for the private capital markets.