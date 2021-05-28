Woody's Outdoor Notebook

I recently read a “how-to” article about bass fishing on the fly and watched an older video that put tournament gear fisherman alongside a fly guy in the Sacramento Delta. Both were very informative. I thought I’d write up something of my own, offering my take on what I’ve learned in my years of fly-fishing for bass and, more recently, guiding for them with All Water Guides in Austin, Texas. We seem to have a unique thing going on here: We target bass in a manner that’s more like saltwater fishing than freshwater, and we row our goofy jet boats as if they were drift boats on a Western river. Casting to river bass puts an element of challenge on the table that requires a well-rounded angler. Here are my thoughts…a few of them at least.