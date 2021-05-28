Cancel
Public Health

Join Camfil and the Association of Medical Facility Professionals for an Air Filtration and Virus Management Webinar

 28 days ago

Join Camfil Clean Air Solutions and the Association of Medical Facility Professionals for a Must-See Air Filtration and Virus Management Webinar. Proper air filtration and ventilation have been shown to be key strategies in reducing the spread of COVID-19 infections. As public spaces, including school systems, have moved towards reopening, ventilation and filtration have been an integral part of making these efforts safe.

