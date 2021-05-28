Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Morgan Rodman Named Executive Director of White House Council on Native American Affairs

Posted by 
Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anthony (Morgan) Rodman has been named Executive Director of the White House Council on Native American Affairs (WHCNAA). He previously served as WHCNAA Executive Director during the Obama-Biden administration. “The White House Council on Native American Affairs represents an important piece of the administration’s commitment to Tribal Nations,” said Secretary...

jacksonholeradio.com
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
406
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#White House Council#Tribal Nations#Chair Of The Whcnaa#Native#Domestic Policy Council#Indian Country#The Cherokee Nation#Osage Nation#Harvard University#Administration#The American Rescue Plan#American Jobs Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Leavenworth, WAleavenworthecho.com

Mayor wrong on Racism

In the May 12th issue of the Echo, Leavenworth’s Mayor wrote of his belief that our country is inherently racist. He gave one side of the story referencing two left-wing books of why this, in his mind, is true. I cannot disagree more! There is much evidence disputing his theory, and the feelings of radical- thinking progressives of the US. First. If we are so against minorities, how did we elect a black man, twice, to be our leader. Next, explain to me why so many people of color are knocking our borders down to illegally enter the United States. If these two reasons are not enough, think of this: Why are there so many well-educated conservative leaders within the United States who have the opposite view. Here are a few: Thomas Sowell, Ben Carson, Walter Williams, Shelby Steele, Clarence Thomas, Larry Elder. All these men are black and have lived through times when racism was real and have experienced the prejudices of the 1950s and the early 1960s. All are Christians. And all are authors who state that racism within the United States is not a major problem.
PoliticsStamford Advocate

Editorial: Debate on Native American team names needs to happen in public

The Legislature needs to go about its business in public. That’s not what’s happening this week. Readers could be forgiven if their eyes glaze over at the mention of a budget implementer bill, something that represents lawmaking at its most arcane. The way it works, in theory, is the Legislature...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Escape Ministries names associate executive director

HOLLAND — Escape Ministries has secured a new associate executive director. Jennifer Jones accepted the position effective Monday, June 7. She has 23 years of ministry leadership and experience working with youth. Most recently, she served as club director for The Boys & Girls Club in Washington. “I look forward...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Putin sees ‘spark of hope’ after Biden summit

LOW EXPECTATIONS, EASILY MET — President JOE BIDEN and Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN, who met for about three hours this morning, agreed that the two countries would return ambassadors to their respective posts in Washington and Moscow after they were recalled earlier this year. Biden is scheduled to brief the...
POTUSPOLITICO

The Ricchetti administration?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. STEVE RICCHETTI’s kids are a precocious lot. The counselor to the president and longtime Biden consigliere has...
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Report finds no wrongdoing by housing agency executive director

Outgoing Housing Opportunities Commission Executive Director Stacy Spann did not violate ethics rules related to awarding contracts, according to a new report by the county’s inspector general. Also, there was no evidence that an HOC commissioner failed to disclose a conflict on a disclosure form, the inspector general found. Del....
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump spied on journalists. So did Obama. America needs more press freedom now

The US Department of Justice is under increasing fire for the still-unfolding scandals involving the secret surveillance of journalists and even members of Congress in the waning days of the Trump presidency. Some of these actions were even initially defended by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice. In response to...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump announces visit to 'decimated' southern border

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a planned trip to the nation's southern border at the end of the month. Trump, who is nearly five months out of office, said he accepted an invitation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to visit, arguing the border situation has been mishandled by President Joe Biden.