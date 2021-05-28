CFOs On the Move: Week Ending May 28
Health care provider Everside Health hired Heather Dixon as its new chief financial officer. Dixon previously served as senior vice president, global controller, and chief accounting officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance. Before that, she was vice president, controller, and chief accounting officer of healthcare benefits company Aetna. She also held roles with PepsiCo and American Express, with a focus on technical accounting, financial reporting, regulatory reporting, and project delivery. In addition to her role as CFO of Everside, Dixon is an independent board member of Signify Health.www.cfo.com