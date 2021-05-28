Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CFOs On the Move: Week Ending May 28

By Lauren Muskett
CFO.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth care provider Everside Health hired Heather Dixon as its new chief financial officer. Dixon previously served as senior vice president, global controller, and chief accounting officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance. Before that, she was vice president, controller, and chief accounting officer of healthcare benefits company Aetna. She also held roles with PepsiCo and American Express, with a focus on technical accounting, financial reporting, regulatory reporting, and project delivery. In addition to her role as CFO of Everside, Dixon is an independent board member of Signify Health.

www.cfo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfos#Week Ending#Public Accounting#Chrysler Group#Everside Health#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Aetna#Pepsico#American Express#Signify Health#Blue Bird#Wabash National#Cfo#Fintech#Disney Plus Hulu#Espn Plus#Whalerock Industries#Pricegrabber#Mylife#Yahoo Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Tesla
Related
Businessfinextra.com

Securrency appoints CCO and CTO

On the heels of its recent raise of $31 million in Series B funding this year, Securrency, Inc., a leading developer of institutional-grade blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, announced the appointment of MonaLisa Raas Como as Chief Commercial Officer and Bill Ashlock as Chief Technology Officer. Como and Ashlock join...
BusinessLodging

Blackstone and Starwood Capital Group Acquire Extended Stay America

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America, Inc. (ESA) and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (ESH and, together with ESA, Extended Stay) announced the completion of their previously announced acquisition by funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners (Blackstone) and Starwood Capital Group for $20.50 per paired share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $6 billion.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Verizon CFO Matt Ellis To Speak At Credit Suisse Conference June 15

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the virtual Credit Suisse Communications Conference on Tuesday, June 15, at 3:40 p.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.
Businessmarinelink.com

Odyssey Marine Exploration Appoints Jones as CFO

U.S.-based subsea mining company Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. announced it has expanded its executive and legal teams. On Monday, the firm's Board of Directors appointed Christopher "Chris" E. Jones as Chief Financial Officer and reappointed Jay Nudi as the company’s Principal Accounting Officer and Treasurer. “As we evaluated our strategic...
TravelFortune

From travel rebound to global leadership, here’s what mattered to CFOs this week

“Last August, our cofounder and CEO Clint Lee felt the effects of working from home,” Deena Naccarella, CFO at video technology company OneDay, told me. “He decided to take his family to Colorado to work remotely for a few weeks. And after coming back and feeling refreshed, he was inspired to share this with his team.” New Digs is OneDay's program that reimburses employees for a stay at a destination away from home where they’ll work remotely. During the war for talent, OneDay is among the companies creating innovative perks to show appreciation for employees. I also talked to leaders at Pacaso, Siemens Mobility, and Chipotle about their company perks.
SoftwareFortune

Should CIOs report to CFOs?

“In the early days of my career when working with entrepreneurs and innovators, I didn't want them to look at me as just a numbers-based CFO. I wanted to align with their thinking and the cool ways in which they use their technology,” Madhu Ranganathan, EVP and CFO at OpenText, told me.
BusinessBloomberg

Credit Suisse Loses M&A Head Weinberger to Morgan Stanley

The head of Credit Suisse Group AG’s global mergers and acquisitions group is leaving the firm for Morgan Stanley, in one of the most-high profile exits to date, according to people familiar with the matter. The departure of Greg Weinberger is the latest blow for Credit Suisse, which has seen...
Businesshometextilestoday.com

At Home advances toward acquisition by private equity firm

Plano, Texas – At Home Group Inc.’s 40-day “go-shop” period closed June 14 with no outside parties expressing interest in buying the company. The home décor superstore chain announced that 24 third parties, including 17 financial sponsors and 7 potential strategic acquirors were contacted by financial advisor Goldman Sachs & Co. Only one of the parties signed a nondisclosure agreement, and none expressed interest in pursuing a potential transaction involving the company, it said. Goldman Sachs received no inbound inquiries from other potentially interested parties during the “go-shop” period.
Businesshotelnewsresource.com

Jeff Bzdawka Named CEO for Knowland

Today, Knowland, the leader in AI-powered meetings and events data for the hospitality industry, announced it has appointed Jeff Bzdawka, former SVP of global hotel technology for Hyatt Hotels, as its chief executive officer. Lance Fenton, partner at Serent Capital, said: "Jeff is an exceptional technology leader, and we're excited...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Goldman Sachs Lures First RIA Custody Client, Steward Partners

Goldman Sachs has scored its first custodial client, hybrid registered investment advisory Steward Partners, following its acquisition of Folio Financial’s technology in May 2020. The Wall Street firm has been quietly building out the custody business, poaching top executives from some of the largest RIA custodians in the country. And...
BusinessAmerican Banker

HSBC set to announce sale of French retail unit to Cerberus

HSBC Holdings is set to announce the sale of its French retail unit to the private equity firm Cerberus, putting an end to a lengthy sale process that began more than 18 months ago. The transaction has been agreed to, and is expected to be announced in the coming days,...
MarketsFortune

Emerging CFOs learn from financial leaders

Fortune's Emerging CFO: Future Finance Leaders event series, in collaboration with Workday kicked off on Wednesday. My Fortune colleague Geoff Colvin and I moderated a panel featuring guest speakers who are navigating the evolving role of financial leadership. Attendees learned about the career paths of the panelists, as well as how they’re dealing with digital transformation, A.I., machine learning—and utilizing their soft skills too. I’m sharing a few highlights.
Businesschiefexecutive.net

CFOs Have “A Unique Vantage Point Over The Organization”

Walther van Stipriaan draws from his experience racing cars when it comes to describing his management style as CFO at Humanscale. “It’s the smallest changes that will make you go a lot faster,” he said. “It isn’t always about having a 100% perfect solution, it’s about, let’s get this resolved now.”
Businessjustmeans.com

CFOs Ponder Remote Work Possibilities

Tweet This: Insurance company @Aflac is ready to embrace hybrid work. CFO Max Broden states they anticipate a staged return to the worksite in the coming months that will include hybrid employees. https://bit.ly/2SFYjg7. Vaccines are making a difference. Six months ago, a vaccine had yet to be approved for emergency...
Businessaithority.com

Higher Education Technology Company Ellucian to be Acquired by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners announced that private equity funds managed by those firms have agreed to acquire Ellucian, a leading higher education technology solutions provider, from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, and Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.. Blackstone and Vista will invest in Ellucian through their respective long-term private equity strategies, which hold investments for longer periods than traditional private equity.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

At Home Group Inc. Announces Expiration Of "Go-Shop" Period

At Home Group Inc. ("At Home" or "the Company") (HOME) - Get Report, the home décor superstore, today announced the expiration of the 40-day "go-shop" period under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement, pursuant to which Hellman & Friedman ("H&F"), a premier global private equity firm, will acquire At Home in an all-cash transaction that values At Home at $2.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. The 40-day "go-shop" period expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 14, 2021.
BusinessFortune

CFOs are steering the direction of digital transformation

After a tempestuous year, “CFOs are being pulled in many more directions than they historically have as it relates to transformation efforts. Are they leaning in more? Are they being asked to do more? The short answer is, yes.” That’s what Steve Gallucci, Deloitte’s U.S. national managing partner and head of its CFO program, told me.
MarketsHotel Online

STR: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending 29 May

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — June 7, 2021 — Boosted by the Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached its highest level since late-February 2020, according to STR‘s latest data through 29 May. 23-29 May 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 61.8% (-4.2%) Average...
Marketsthewealthrace.com

This Week in Fintech ending 4th June

This week our specialists introduced you the next insights based mostly on their expertise as traders, entrepreneurs & executives. Monday Ilias Hatzis our Greece-based crypto entrepreneur (Founder & CEO at Kryptonio a “keyless” non-custodial bitcoin and cryptocurrency pockets, that lets customers handle bitcoin and crypto, with out personal keys or passwords and Weekly Columnist at Day by day Fintech) @iliashatzis wrote The time is now… purchase.
Retailhbsdealer.com

Hiring moves ahead in May

Construction employment falls by 20,000 positions. The U.S. economy gained traction and added 559,000 jobs in May as the unemployment rate fell 0.3 percentage points to 5.8%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Analysts expected bigger numbers, however, projecting as much as 1 million hires given the opening...