CFOs On the Move: Week Ending May 28

“Last August, our cofounder and CEO Clint Lee felt the effects of working from home,” Deena Naccarella, CFO at video technology company OneDay, told me. “He decided to take his family to Colorado to work remotely for a few weeks. And after coming back and feeling refreshed, he was inspired to share this with his team.” New Digs is OneDay's program that reimburses employees for a stay at a destination away from home where they’ll work remotely. During the war for talent, OneDay is among the companies creating innovative perks to show appreciation for employees. I also talked to leaders at Pacaso, Siemens Mobility, and Chipotle about their company perks.