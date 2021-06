Chesapeake College is currently operating in Phase GREEN. Salary based on qualifications and experience. The CCCPDF Coordinator will manage the day-to day activities of the Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund (CCCPDF) project which involves working with individuals employed in the childcare/child development field who wish to pursue a two-year degree in Early Childhood Education at Chesapeake College; assists students applying for and/or those who have received the scholarship in accessing Chesapeake College student services to include registration, financial aid, and other support resources; assists applicants with the scholarship application which includes applying for the ECD credential and development of professional development plan; maintains up to date files per MSDE requirements on all scholarship participants; participates in recruitment of potential scholarship participants from the ECD community and works in coordination with Chesapeake College’s ECD department. Employee will attend CCCPDF meetings, face to face, twice a year with MSDE. Other related duties as assigned.