Kate Middleton was exhausted from carrying the responsibility of her family without any help from her husband, Prince William. Gossip Cop investigates. During a Zoom event with fellow parents, Middleton was asked along with the other participants to write down one word to describe parenting while in quarantine. She picked “exhausting.” Now Life & Style is using the moment as evidence that the future Queen Consort is overwhelmed by her new duties and is receiving no help from Prince William.