The Latest: US Taking 'Very Close Look' at Vaccine Passports

To August 31 Due to COVID-19 Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) hasannounced another extension of its policy allowing special flexibility in completing FormI-9 Employment Eligibility Verifications. (See Epstein Becker Green’s March 20, 2020, Special Immigration Alert summarizing the DHS’s initial announcement allowing special flexibility to verify Form I-9 documents without viewing a new hire’s original documents, provided employers followed certain specified requirements. Since then, because of the continuing pandemic, the DHS has extended its policy several times.) The Form I-9 special flexibility policy has now been extended to August 31, 2021—but only for employers and workplaces operating entirely remotely. If there are any employees physically present at a workplace, employers must revert to in-person verification of original identity and employment eligibility documents for Form I-9.