UPDATE 1-Irish retail sales rise reflects shift in consumption trends

DUBLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales rose 7.4% month-on-month in April, the final month of a strict lockdown, and leapt 90.1% compared with the same period a year ago, when the economy was subject to broadly similar restrictions, data showed on Friday.

Ireland’s Central Statistics Office said caution should be exercised when interpreting the annual change, however, as it compared with a historically low base after a record 44% year-on-year collapse in April 2020 during Ireland’s first lockdown.

Still, it noted that sales volumes were 7.1% higher than the same month two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating how “consumers and retailers had become more accustomed to the restricted market conditions”.

The finance minister has said the economic impact of the most recent lockdown is around half that of the initial 2020 shutdown, crediting a shift in consumption habits and an increase in delivery or collection services.

For example, retail sales in bars were up 38% year-on-year despite pubs being fully shut both in April 2020 and 2021 as many have moved to selling take-away drinks. Bar sales were still down 89% compared to April 2019.

The largest year-on-year increases were also partly due to the list of essential shops allowed to remain open being broader this time around, with furniture and lighting jumping 694%, car sales up 576% and hardware, paints and glass rising by 166%.

Ireland has begun to gradually unwind the restrictions, and separate data from the central bank showed that spending using debit and credit cards increased by 5% in the week to May 23, the first week all shops were allowed to fully open their doors.

Spending has increased throughout May as the economy opens up and people book holidays for later in the summer, the data has showed.

The government will sign off on a further easing of curbs later on Friday with a phased reopening of hospitality to begin as planned next month and indoor dining and drinking to follow from early July. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson and Hugh Lawson)