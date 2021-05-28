Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

UPDATE 1-Irish retail sales rise reflects shift in consumption trends

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

(Adds detail)

DUBLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales rose 7.4% month-on-month in April, the final month of a strict lockdown, and leapt 90.1% compared with the same period a year ago, when the economy was subject to broadly similar restrictions, data showed on Friday.

Ireland’s Central Statistics Office said caution should be exercised when interpreting the annual change, however, as it compared with a historically low base after a record 44% year-on-year collapse in April 2020 during Ireland’s first lockdown.

Still, it noted that sales volumes were 7.1% higher than the same month two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating how “consumers and retailers had become more accustomed to the restricted market conditions”.

The finance minister has said the economic impact of the most recent lockdown is around half that of the initial 2020 shutdown, crediting a shift in consumption habits and an increase in delivery or collection services.

For example, retail sales in bars were up 38% year-on-year despite pubs being fully shut both in April 2020 and 2021 as many have moved to selling take-away drinks. Bar sales were still down 89% compared to April 2019.

The largest year-on-year increases were also partly due to the list of essential shops allowed to remain open being broader this time around, with furniture and lighting jumping 694%, car sales up 576% and hardware, paints and glass rising by 166%.

Ireland has begun to gradually unwind the restrictions, and separate data from the central bank showed that spending using debit and credit cards increased by 5% in the week to May 23, the first week all shops were allowed to fully open their doors.

Spending has increased throughout May as the economy opens up and people book holidays for later in the summer, the data has showed.

The government will sign off on a further easing of curbs later on Friday with a phased reopening of hospitality to begin as planned next month and indoor dining and drinking to follow from early July. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson and Hugh Lawson)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Sales#Debit And Credit#Dublin#Irish#Central Statistics Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
BusinessShareCast

London open: Stocks rise as inflation jumps past BoE target

London stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday as investors digested news that inflation jumped past the Bank of England’s 2% target in May for the first time in nearly two years. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.5% at 7,205.86. Figures released earlier by the Office for...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Irish central bank sees potential for significant house price rises

DUBLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - A widening mismatch between Irish housing demand and supply may fuel significant house price growth in the near- to medium-term, the country’s central bank warned on Wednesday, as data showed that price growth is accelerating. While the COVID-19 pandemic briefly halted seven years of unbroken...
Retailgranthshala.com

US retail sales take step back as spending pivots to services, trend remains strong

US retail sales fell more than expected in May, as vaccinations allow Americans to travel and engage in other activities that were restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail sales continue to remain strong despite the Commerce Department’s Tuesday decline from the previous month. Sales were sharply revised up in April and well above their pre-pandemic levels in the quarter, retaining expectations of double-digit growth in both consumer spending and the economy.
RetailFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Retail sales fall as spending shifts

NEW YORK – Retail sales fell in May, dragged down by a decline in auto sales and a shift by Americans to spend more on vacations and other services instead of goods. Total sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. Wall Street analysts expected a smaller decline of 0.5%.
Retailwtvbam.com

China’s factory output, retail sales, investment all miss expectations in May

BEIJING (Reuters) – Growth in China’s factory output slowed for a third straight month in May, possibly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in the country’s southern export powerhouse of Guangdong. The Chinese economy has largely shaken off the gloom from the coronavirus-induced slump last year, but officials warn...
Retailinvesting.com

Chart Of The Day: Costco Set To Drop On Shifting Retail Trends

May's retail sales, which were released yesterday, were forecast to come in negative but the release was even more disappointing than expected. After April’s +0.9% beat, consensus anticipated a pull-back to -0.8%, but the print was worse than that—consumers cut their spending last month by 1.3%. That figure provides an...
Businesskfgo.com

Germany’s Ifo institute cuts growth forecast due to supply bottlenecks

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy will grow by a weaker-than-expected 3.3% this year as supply bottlenecks in manufacturing hold back industrial output, the Ifo economic institute predicted on Wednesday. The lower growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy represented a cut of 0.4 percentage points compared to its previous estimate...
Retailnwaonline.com

Retail sales decline 1.3% in May

U.S. retail sales declined in May, after a stimulus-related splurge in March and April, suggesting consumers are starting to shift more of their spending to services as the economy reopens. Total sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. Wall...
RetailBusiness Insider

China Industrial Output, Retail Sales Growth Eases More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Growth in China's industrial production and retail sales eased more-than-expected in May, official data revealed Wednesday. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, industrial production grew 8.8 percent on a yearly basis in May, weaker than the economists' forecast of 9 percent and April's 9.8 percent increase. Similarly,...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

UK inflation rises above Bank of England target in May, hits 2.1%

LONDON (Reuters) – British consumer price inflation jumped to 2.1% in May, above the Bank of England’s 2.0% target and its highest since July 2019, official figures showed on Wednesday. The acceleration of price growth from April’s 1.5% was driven in large part by the comparison effect with May 2020...
EconomyForexTV.com

Pound Rises Further Following U.K. CPI, PPI

At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics has published UK consumer and producer price data for May. The pound rose further against its major counterparts after the data. The pound was trading at 155.14 against the yen, 1.4095 against the greenback, 0.8603 against the euro and 1.2664...
RetailJust-style.com

US clothing retailers see demand rise in May

Apparel retailers saw sales rise 3% month-on-month in May, according to data released by the US Census Bureau. Sales soared…. Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings. Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets...
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE Gains, Pound Rises After Inflation Data, Gains Limited Before Fed

Pound Rises After UK Inflation Data, Gains Limited Before Fed. The pound rises after data showed annual U.K. inflation reached 2.1% in May, above a Wall Street Journal poll forecast of 1.9% and exceeding the Bank of England's 2.0% target for the first time in almost two years. Gains are limited, however, ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision later Wednesday, which has the potential to boost the dollar and weigh on risk appetite, sending the pound lower. The U.K. data "remains supportive for the pound" but the dollar's reaction to the Fed "will of course be key as will any deterioration in the EU-U.K. relationship in regard to the Northern Ireland protocol," says Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets for EMEA at MUFG. GBP/USD rises 0.2% to 1.4115. EUR/GBP falls 0.2% to 0.8593.
Businessmorningstar.com

Canada Annual CPI Rises 3.6% in May

OTTAWA--Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in May to the fastest pace in a decade, as the effects of last year's economic shutdowns continued to put upward pressure on some consumer goods and prices for shelter and passenger vehicles rose. Canada's consumer-price index rose 3.6% on a year-over-year basis in May,...
DrinksForexTV.com

UK Inflation Exceeds 2% In May

UK consumer price inflation exceeded the central bank’s target in May, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. Consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.1 percent in May from 1.5 percent in April. This was above economists’ forecast of 1.8 percent and the Bank of England’s target of 2 percent.
WorldForexTV.com

Ireland Residential Property Prices Increase In April

Ireland’s residential property prices increased in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday. The residential property price index gained 4.5 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.5 percent rise in March. In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices gained 3.5 percent yearly in April. Excluding Dublin,...
EconomyForexTV.com

German Ifo Institute Lowers Growth Outlook

The German economy is set to grow at a slower than previously estimated pace this year as the bottlenecks in the supply of intermediate products weigh on manufacturing activity, the ifo Institute said in its Summer forecast, released Wednesday. Gross domestic product is expected to grow 3.3 percent in 2021,...
EconomyForexTV.com

Eurozone Hourly Labor Cost Growth Slows In Q1

The euro area hourly labor cost grew at a slower pace in the first quarter, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday. Hourly labor cost increased 1.5 percent on a yearly basis, much slower than the 2.8 percent increase seen in the fourth quarter of 2020. The two main components of...
BusinessForexTV.com

UK House Price Inflation Slows For First Time Since July 2020

UK house price growth slowed in April for the first time since mid-2020, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Average house prices increased 8.9 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 9.9 percent rise in March. The rate of inflation slowed for the first time since July 2020. The...