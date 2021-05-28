Cancel
Storms Friday Evening Before A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

By Lauren Linahan
WTVM
 19 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Memorial Day Weekend is almost upon us, and the unofficial start to summer will actually bring a pleasant change to our dominant hot and muggy weather pattern of late. Before that happens though, another steamy day ahead for Friday with highs topping out near 90 this afternoon with showers and storms moving in late this afternoon into the evening. The incoming rain will be the best coverage we’ve seen in a while (30-50%). This increase in rain chances comes ahead of a cold front that will move through on Saturday, ushering in drier and more comfortable air for the holiday weekend.

www.wtvm.com
