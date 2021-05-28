Kim Kardashian Denies Controversial Birthday Bash Connected to COVID-19 Diagnosis
Kim Kardashian is shooting down rumors that her controversial 40th birthday party was where she contracted COVID-19. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was widely criticized for taking friends and family on a trip to a private island back in October at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, so when Thursday's episode of the E! reality show revealed Kardashian and all four of her children contracted the virus in fall 2020, people began to put together a timeline in their head.popculture.com