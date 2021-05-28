Cancel
GM To Resume Chevy Equinox Production At CAMI Ahead Of Schedule

By Sam McEachern
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has announced it will resume production of the Chevy Equinox crossover at its CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario ahead of schedule. The CAMI plant has been closed since February 8th, when GM said it would be idling the facility due to a shortage of semiconductor chips. The automaker then announced in late April that the facility would remain closed until at least the end of June due to the chip shortage, but it has now said the facility will come back online the week of June 14th. It will remain operational until July 2nd, at which point it will once again go dark for the usual two-week planned summer shutdown.

