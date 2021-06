In journalism, they say that if you can find three examples of a new or unusual phenomenon, you’re entitled to write about it as a trend. Making distilled spirits with animal poop doesn’t quite meet that rigorous standard. There are, as far as I know, only two producers making use of this unusual ingredient, one distilling whisky in Iceland and the other gin in South Africa. That’s still two more than you might reasonably expect to exist, so I reached out to both of them to ask the obvious question: Why?